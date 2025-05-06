Roadside bomb attack kills five paramilitary troops in southwestern Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least five paramilitary personnel lost their lives and six others were injured in a roadside bomb explosion targeting a security convoy in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province on Tuesday, according to security sources.

The incident happened at about 11:45 a.m. local time (0645 GMT) in the Kachhi district, when an improvised explosive device struck a Frontier Corps convoy, the sources told Xinhua on condition of anonymity, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

"The convoy, comprising six vehicles, was on a routine movement when the explosion took place, resulting in the deaths and injuries," officials confirmed.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace those responsible for the attack.

The injured were shifted to nearby medical facilities for treatment, with several reported to be in critical condition.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. However, local security sources noted that the Balochistan Liberation Army-Azad faction (BLA-A) maintains a strong presence in the region, with several other small armed groups also believed to operate in the vicinity.

News.Az