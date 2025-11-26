Robinhood and Susquehanna acquire LedgerX to expand prediction markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Robinhood Markets and Susquehanna International Group have agreed to acquire a 90% stake in LedgerX, a regulated exchange formerly part of FTX, from Miami International Holdings (MIAX). MIAX will retain a 10% stake.

LedgerX, operating under MIAX since its 2023 acquisition from FTX bankruptcy proceedings for $50 million, will serve as the foundation for Robinhood and Susquehanna to launch a futures and derivatives exchange and clearinghouse, marking a major step into the U.S. prediction markets space, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

JB Mackenzie, Robinhood VP of futures and international, said the move responds to strong customer demand for prediction markets. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2026, with operations beginning the same year.

The acquisition comes amid growing interest in event-driven trading in the U.S., following a federal court dismissal of the CFTC’s ban on election betting. Other developments include:

InPlay Global partnering with MEMX to trade sports-linked securities.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) investing up to $2 billion in Polymarket.

Kalshi valued at $11 billion in its latest fundraising round.

Robinhood and Susquehanna aim to leverage LedgerX to establish a leading position in the rapidly expanding prediction market sector.

News.Az