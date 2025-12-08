Robinhood expands into Indonesia’s crypto market

+ ↺ − 16 px

Robinhood Markets is set to enter Indonesia by acquiring local brokerage Buana Capital Sekuritas and licensed crypto trader Pedagang Aset Kripto, the company said in a blog post on Sunday. The move marks the U.S. retail trading platform’s first push into one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing digital asset hubs.

Indonesia is among the world’s leading adopters of cryptocurrency, supported by a young, tech-savvy population and regulations that favor digital finance. The country now has over 19 million capital market investors and 17 million crypto traders, making it a major target for global platforms seeking expansion in Asia, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Patrick Chan, Robinhood’s Head of Asia, called Indonesia “a fast-growing market for trading” and an ideal place to advance the company’s mission to democratize finance.

Acquiring a brokerage helps companies meet regulatory requirements when entering new markets, while buying a licensed crypto trader allows faster access to digital asset products. Robinhood did not disclose the financial terms of the acquisitions, which are expected to close in the first half of 2026.

Pieter Tanuri, the majority owner of both Indonesian firms, will remain with Robinhood as a strategic adviser.

Robinhood’s commission-free platform has transformed U.S. retail trading, attracting millions of new investors since its launch. The company’s profile expanded further this year after joining the S&P 500 index, and it announced plans to enter prediction markets in March.

Shares of Robinhood, which went public in 2021, have risen nearly 268% in 2025 as of the market close on December 4.

News.Az