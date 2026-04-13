Roblox introduces age-based accounts for kids

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Roblox is rolling out a new age-based account system aimed at improving child safety on the platform, amid ongoing global scrutiny over how it protects younger users.

The update will introduce tailored account types for different age groups, using age verification and parental controls to better regulate content and communication features, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under the new system, users aged 5 to 8 will be placed into “Roblox Kids” accounts, while users aged 9 to 15 will be assigned to “Roblox Select” accounts.

The rollout is expected to begin in early June.

The company says the goal is to ensure children only access content appropriate for their age and maturity level.

Roblox said content appearing in these accounts will be subject to a multi-step review process, with stricter requirements for developers and game creators.

Chat features will be disabled by default for younger users, with limited communication gradually enabled for older age groups under supervision and safety rules.

The platform is also tightening developer verification rules, including identity checks and security requirements.

The move comes after years of criticism from regulators and child safety advocates over concerns that children on Roblox could be exposed to inappropriate content or exploitation risks.

Roblox says the changes are part of its broader effort to strengthen trust and improve platform safety standards.

In a separate update, Roblox confirmed plans to launch a $4.99 monthly subscription service later this month, offering benefits such as in-game discounts, avatar upgrades, and platform perks.

The company says both initiatives are part of its strategy to balance growth with stronger user protection, especially for younger audiences.

News.Az