Indonesia warns Meta, Google over youth social media

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Indonesia has summoned representatives from Meta Platforms and Google over alleged non-compliance with new regulations restricting social media access for children under 16, according to a government minister.

The move comes after Indonesia’s new rules for “high-risk” digital platforms came into full effect last week, requiring companies to deactivate accounts belonging to users under the age threshold, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid said both companies were summoned on Monday for “checks,” adding that they are considered non-compliant with the law.

She warned that failure to enforce the rules could lead to sanctions, including the possibility of platforms being blocked in Indonesia.

The regulation targets platforms deemed high-risk based on factors such as exposure to strangers, addictive design features, and potential psychological harm. Other platforms under scrutiny include TikTok, owned by ByteDance, and Roblox.

The policy is aimed at reducing risks such as cyberbullying and excessive screen time among children, as Indonesia moves to tighten oversight of online platforms.

Officials said Meta and Google had opposed the restrictions from the outset, though both companies previously stated they had introduced safeguards for younger users.

Indonesia, home to one of the world’s largest youth online populations, is taking a stricter stance on digital safety, following similar debates in countries like Australia.

Government data shows internet penetration in Indonesia has reached more than 80%, with usage among Gen Z significantly higher, highlighting the scale of potential impact from the new rules.

News.Az