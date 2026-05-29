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Germany’s top military space commander warned that Russia may be developing technology capable of deploying a nuclear warhead in space, saying such a capability could disrupt satellite systems and potentially render parts of Earth’s orbit unusable for decades.13 Jun 2026-17:17
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Honda Motor America has recalled more than one million vehicles in the United States over a defect in a tyre repair kit, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The recall covers 1,049,883 vehicles after regulators identified a fault in the sealant bottle used in the emergency repair system.11 Jun 2026-17:47
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America's largest financial institutions are preparing a major blockchain initiative that could significantly reshape the future of banking and digital payments.05 Jun 2026-20:49
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Astronomers have found the strongest evidence to date that exoplanets—planets beyond our solar system—have magnetic fields, a trait shared by Earth and five other planets in our solar system.02 Jun 2026-19:51
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BLUEVISION, a next-generation situational awareness system created by Turkish defense company Havelsan, is revolutionizing the maritime sector using artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies.30 May 2026-14:41
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