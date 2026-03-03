Yandex metrika counter

Roche aims to rival Novo Nordisk in obesity drugs

Photo: Reuters

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche is targeting a double-digit market share in the fast-growing global weight-loss drug sector, as it looks to narrow the gap with Danish rival Novo Nordisk.

In an interview with Germany’s business daily Handelsblatt, Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker said the company expects to rank “at least among the top three” players in the obesity treatment market, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The global weight-loss drug market has expanded rapidly in recent years, driven by soaring demand for next-generation treatments targeting obesity and related conditions. Novo Nordisk has emerged as a dominant force in the sector, with blockbuster products fueling record revenues.

Roche’s ambition signals intensifying competition as major pharmaceutical companies race to secure a larger slice of what analysts predict could become one of the most lucrative therapeutic areas worldwide.

Schinecker did not outline specific timelines but emphasized Roche’s determination to strengthen its position and compete at scale.

If successful, Roche’s push could reshape the competitive landscape in the obesity drug market, increasing pressure on established leaders while offering patients more treatment options.

The company’s expansion into weight management reflects a broader industry trend, with big pharma investing heavily in research, acquisitions and partnerships to capitalize on surging global demand.

 
 
 

