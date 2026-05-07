Novo Nordisk and Lilly rise as weight-loss pill market expands

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Shares in Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly and Company rose after early data suggested that weight-loss pills could significantly expand the global obesity treatment market, rather than simply replace injectable drugs.

Investors are increasingly optimistic that easier-to-use oral versions of GLP-1 drugs could attract millions of new patients who previously avoided injections. Analysts say this shift may help both companies grow their customer base even as pricing pressure in the sector intensifies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Novo Nordisk recently reported stronger-than-expected early sales of its Wegovy pill, while Eli Lilly has also seen rising demand for its oral obesity treatment, marketed as Foundayo in early rollout phases.

Health data shows that obesity affects more than 100 million people in the United States alone, but only a small fraction currently use GLP-1-based therapies. Analysts believe oral drugs could significantly broaden access, especially among patients hesitant about injections.

Some market researchers estimate that pills could eventually account for a much larger share of the obesity drug market than previously expected, with early uptake suggesting strong demand from new users rather than switching from injectables.

Both companies are also navigating pricing challenges, as U.S. reimbursement pressures and discounting have impacted revenues. However, analysts say expanding demand may offset some of these pressures over time.

Experts note that early prescription trends indicate the obesity treatment market is not a zero-sum competition between Novo and Lilly, but rather an expanding therapeutic category driven by new patient adoption.

News.Az