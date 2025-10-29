Rohit Sharma becomes oldest Indian to claim ICC ODI batting No. 1

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rohit Sharma made history by becoming the oldest Indian cricketer to reach the top spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings.

At 38 years and 182 days, Rohit rose two places to claim the World No. 1 ranking for the first time in his career, surpassing current India captain Shubman Gill, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rohit’s ascent came after a stellar performance in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia. He finished as the top run-scorer in the three-match series, earning the ‘Player of the Series’ award. Rohit accumulated 202 runs across three matches at an average of 101.

In contrast, Shubman Gill struggled in the series, scoring just 43 runs in three matches.

While Rohit tops the list with 781 rating points, Gill slipped to third with Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran claiming the second spot with 764 points. Virat Kohli, who regained his form with an unbeaten 74 in the third ODI match, is currently sixth in the rankings with 725 points.

Shreyas Iyer, who did not bat in the third ODI, rose to ninth in the latest rankings.

The achievement is extra special for Rohit amid growing chatter over his ODI future. With Gill replacing the veteran as the ODI captain just ahead of the series against Australia, many experts and fans wondered whether he will be retiring from the format in the near future.

However, he looked in sublime touch in Australia and produced two stunning knocks in Adelaide and Sydney. But, he did hint that this was the last time that he played in Australia.

News.Az