Rohit Sharma leads India to 264-9 in 2nd ODI against Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rohit Sharma starred with a patient 73 as India posted 264-9 in the second one-day international against Australia on Thursday at Adelaide Oval, while Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck for the second consecutive match.

With Australia having won the rain-affected first ODI in Perth by seven wickets, the hosts have a chance to clinch the three-match series with a successful run chase, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rohit survived a testing opening spell from Josh Hazlewood, then accelerated with seven fours and two sixes in a 97-ball innings. Shreyas Iyer also impressed, scoring 61 and forming a 118-run partnership with Rohit.

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and chose to field, with leg-spinner Adam Zampa emerging as the pick of the bowlers, taking 4-60. Hazlewood’s opening spell was virtually unplayable, delivering 13 dot balls before Xavier Bartlett got the breakthrough, dismissing Shubman Gill to mid-off.

Kohli came to the crease looking to make up for his previous duck in Perth but lasted just four deliveries, trapped lbw by Bartlett, leaving India struggling at 17-2 after seven overs. This marks the first time in his long ODI career that Kohli has been dismissed for consecutive ducks.

Rohit found his rhythm, hitting two sixes in three balls off Mitchell Owen in the 19th over and reaching his 59th half-century off 74 balls. Iyer also passed fifty from 67 deliveries, but Australia broke the partnership with Mitchell Starc, who removed Rohit with Hazlewood taking the catch. Iyer fell three overs later to Zampa, who also accounted for KL Rahul (11), Axar Patel (44), and Nitish Kumar Reddy (8).

India’s total of 264-9 sets up an intriguing contest as Australia aims to secure the series with a win in Adelaide.

News.Az