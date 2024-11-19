Role of education in achieving SDGs highlighted at COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Discussions on the role of education and scholarships in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals were held as part of the 29th Session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP29).

Addressing the event, Elnur Nasibov, Chairman of the Board of Education Development Fund, emphasized that the impact of climate change on education is one of the topical issues, News.Az reports.He underlined that large energy companies, such as "NEQSOL Holding", STP Group of Companies, SOCAR, bp are among the partners of the Fund, and each of them has undertaken pivotal steps in the field of greening, raising awareness through education, and forming green skills and values.Imran Ahmadzada, head of NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan office underscored the key role of education in addressing climate change.Anil Soni, CEO of the World Health Organization Foundation, noted that people, mainly the youth, feel powerless in the face of climate change. Anil Soni noted that new opportunities are currently being sought to eliminate these impacts.

News.Az