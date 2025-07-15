Roman Reigns shocks WWE universe with return on ‘Raw’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wrestling megastar Roman Reigns made a surprise return to WWE Raw on Monday night, marking his first appearance since WrestleMania 41 in April.

Reigns, who’s been on hiatus due to an increasingly packed Hollywood schedule, including his upcoming role as Akuma in 2026’s Street Fighter film, returned to a thunderous reaction. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion stepped back into the ring as uncertainty looms over Seth Rollins’ injury status, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rollins, reportedly sidelined, left CM Punk vulnerable in a chaotic moment when Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker launched an attack. Reigns, positioned as a "tweener", neither full villain nor hero, stormed in to even the odds, leaving fans questioning his true motivations.

Paul Heyman, now aligned with Rollins, appeared visibly shaken by Reigns' return, hinting at potential tensions ahead. Meanwhile, CM Punk recently secured a #1 Contender spot in a Gauntlet Match featuring top stars like LA Knight, Penta, and Jey Uso, escalating the stakes on the red brand.

Reigns' comeback not only injects fresh drama into Raw’s landscape but also raises questions: Is this a one-off alliance with Punk or the beginning of a seismic shift in WWE’s power dynamics? For now, fans are left guessing, and buzzing.

News.Az