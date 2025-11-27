Romania to buy French mistral air defence systems

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romania has signed a deal with France to acquire 231 Mistral man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) and 934 missiles, worth over €626 million ($726 million). The package includes training, simulators, and logistics support.

The acquisition, approved by Romanian lawmakers in 2022, is part of a joint EU procurement effort. Romania, sharing a 650 km border with Ukraine, already operates F-16s, Patriot systems, HIMARS, Chiron missiles, and Gepard anti-aircraft guns, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The country is also deploying the U.S.-supplied Merops anti-drone system and plans to partner with Ukraine on drone development.

News.Az