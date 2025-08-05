Romanian former president Ion Iliescu died

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romanian former president Ion Iliescu, who presided over the eastern European country's chaotic transition from communism to democracy, died on Tuesday aged 95, the government said, News.az reports citing BBC.

"It is with deep regret that the government announces the passing of the former President of Romania, Mr. Ion Iliescu. The former President of Romania died today, August 5, 2025," said the statement published online.

News.Az