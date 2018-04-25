Romanian president congratulates Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis has congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan, AzVision reports.

"I congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and wish you success in your state activity,” Iohannis said in his congratulatory letter.

The Romanian president expressed confidence that Romania and Azerbaijan will have the opportunity to make more efforts to expand strategic partnership and economic cooperation based on specific projects.

News.Az

