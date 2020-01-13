Rome to host 5th meeting of Azerbaijani-Italian Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 5th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Italian Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation will be held in Rome on January 14, AzerTag reports.

The meeting will be attended by co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission - Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Manlio Di Stefano.

The agenda includes issues of cooperation between the two countries in trade, economic, energy, logistics, and infrastructure spheres as well as in agriculture, culture, and tourism. The meeting will also feature a session with the participation of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), Azerbaijan Investment Company, the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), the State Oil Fund as well as the relevant Italian organizations to discuss investment opportunities and prospects in both countries.

A final protocol on the outcomes of the meeting will be signed.

As part of the event, Parviz Shahbazov will also meet with the Italian Minister of Economic Development Stefano Patuanelli, as well as representatives of Ansaldo Energia, Maire Tecnimont, TechnipFMC, DBA Group, and Alstom Italia companies.

News.Az

