Ron Harper explores distinctive styles of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Ron Harper, one of the few players to have been teammates with both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, recently shared insights into the differences between the two NBA legends in an interview with Stacey King.

Harper expressed his belief that Jordan was a cut above Bryant and the rest of the league, News.Az reports, citing US media. "He's probably as close as anyone else to ever gonna be competing with MJ. He was a very competitive competitor. He patterned his game, walked and talked like MJ, and be like MJ. And them two became special close at the end of my career. When you watch MJ, you see him, it's the same thing.""What I tell people separates Kobe from MJ, MJ was about 230 pounds, and Kobe was about 210. And you know, the physicality that MJ played with on the offensive and defensive end will wear him down. But as far as athletic-wise, the same fadeaway, the jump shot, the midrange game, Kobe had all of that and will compete until the end of the day... like MJ."It is no secret that Kobe Bryant modeled his game and his style of play, not to mention his approach to the game and his mentality after Michael Jordan. Kobe spoke on numerous occasions about Jordan being his role model, and later, his mentor, and how much of an influence Jordan had on his career.Harper's comments seem to echo what is the prevailing thought on Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Many believe Kobe to be a 'lite' version of Michael Jordan, someone who had almost all the same mannerisms and stylistic qualities as Jordan but not quite the exact level of skill and strength.That isn't to denigrate Kobe Bryant, as being a 'lite' version of arguably the greatest player of all time will give you a great career, as Bryant was able to experience for himself in his 20-year NBA stint.Ron Harper was also asked about the 1996 Chicago Bulls, who won 72 games in a season en route to winning the NBA championship, and how they would fair against the 2016 Golden State Warriors, who broke their wins record. He noted that while the Warriors were good, the Bulls actually won a championship in their best season, and proclaimed that they would easily beat the 2016 Warriors in a seven-game series."73-9 sounds good. But 72-10 has a ring to it... It doesn't mean a thing without that ring. You can't be the greatest without that team... Who's Stephen Curry gonna dunk on? If you're talking about our rules, it's too physical... We could adapt to any style of basketball they want to play."Of course, these kinds of arguments can never happen devoid of context. Harper believes that regardless of the rules and timing of the series, the Bulls would be able to adapt and cause problems for the Warriors.But while he patronizingly acknowledged the strengths of the Warriors, Harper should know that hypothetically, the Warriors have a weapon to dismantle the 96' Bulls - Steve Kerr.Kerr, who was on the Bulls in that season, went on to become the coach of the Golden State Warriors later in his career and led them to their 73-9 record. So he will know how to account for players like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen on the court.

