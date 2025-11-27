Ronaldo, Georgina surprise fans with wedding destination

+ ↺ − 16 px

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodríguez have surprised fans with an unexpected wedding choice.

After three months of official engagement, the couple will tie the knot on Madeira, Ronaldo’s birthplace, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The ceremony is set for 2026, after the World Cup, at the historic Funchal Cathedral, followed by a luxury reception at a nearby hotel. The location holds deep personal significance for Ronaldo, near both the hospital where he was born and the stadium where his international football journey began.

Ronaldo revealed on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored that Georgina prefers private, intimate events rather than large-scale celebrations — meaning the wedding will be limited in size and highly personal. “We decided the wedding should be small and elegant, in line with her personality and her wish for privacy,” he said.

With a huge engagement ring and a memorable proposal, Ronaldo chose an enormous oval engagement ring estimated at between 30 and 35 carats. Recalling the moment he proposed, he said: “As I was presenting the ring, my children came in and said: ‘Daddy, are you going to ask Mummy to marry you?’ I thought to myself: this is the right moment.” The couple first met in Madrid in 2016 when Georgina was working as a sales assistant at Gucci.

News.Az