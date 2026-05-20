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Russia and China have expressed concern over reports that some European Union member states are considering the acquisition of nuclear weapons, according to a joint statement released on the Kremlin website.

The statement said the two countries were alarmed by remarks from several formally non-nuclear EU states suggesting support for developing nuclear capabilities. It also raised concerns over the militarisation of the Arctic by the United States and its allies, calling for reduced military tensions and the promotion of constructive dialogue in the region, News.Az reports, citing IZ.

In parallel remarks, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned of a risk of the world sliding back toward a “law of the jungle” and stressed the growing importance of the China-Russia good-neighbourliness treaty. Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the need to respect cultural diversity and each country’s right to choose its own development path, saying efforts are underway to build a more just and democratic world order.

News.Az