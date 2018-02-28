Rouhani: Iran ready to 'talk' to Arab neighbours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran is ready to discuss regional security issues with its Gulf Arab neighbours as long as foreign powers are kept out of any potential talks, the country's President Hassan Rouhani said, speaking in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

"We don't need foreigners to guarantee the security of our region," Rouhani said in a speech broadcast on state television.

"When it comes to regional security arrangements, we are ready to talk to our neighbours and friends, without the presence of foreigners," Yahoo News cited him as saying.

"We are, have been and always will be good neighbours," Rouhani said, addressing Gulf Arab countries including Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia.

