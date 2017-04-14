Rouhani: Net employment creation number jumps to 620,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian president says the net employment creation number reached from 10,000 before 2013 to 620,000 during last fiscal year that ended March 20.

He added that the figure is a record high in the last 25 years.

After having registered at the Interior Ministry for presidential race, Rouhani told journalists that those who wanted to abort the nuclear deal in its bud would not be good “babysitters”, Trend correspondent reported April 14.

Rouhani was referring to the nuclear agreement between Iran and 5+1 Group (the US, UK, France, China, Russia and Germany), implemented in January 2016.

He said that maintaining the nuclear deal would be his priority if re-elected.

He added that the GDP growth increased from negative 7 percent before his presidency to above 7 percent last fiscal year, while the inflation rate decreased from 40 percent to about 7 percent.

Rouhani’s critics mostly argue that the unemployment rate hasn’t decreased during his presidency – a claim confirmed by the international and official statistics. However, officials say that given the huge amount of new work force annually reaching the working age, supporting all of them with job is impossible in coming years.

Iran has to have a permanent 8-percent GDP growth to provide 1.5 million people reaching the working age annually. The unemployment rate in Iran is about 11-12 percent.

Iran’s presidential election is to be held on May 19.

News.Az

