Rovnag Abdullayev elected member of IJF Executive Committee
- 25 Aug 2017 13:29
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Sports
President of Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) Rovnag Abdullayev was elected member of the Executive Committee of the International Judo Federation (IJF).
Marius Vizer was officially re-elected President of the International Judo Federation (IJF) for a new four-year term. He was the only candidate and was re-elected by acclamation at the IJF Ordinary Congress in Budapest, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.
The congress was attended by chairmen of judo federations from all over the world.
