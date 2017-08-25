Yandex metrika counter

Rovnag Abdullayev elected member of IJF Executive Committee

  • Sports
  • Share
Rovnag Abdullayev elected member of IJF Executive Committee

President of Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) Rovnag Abdullayev was elected member of the Executive Committee of the International Judo Federation (IJF).

Marius Vizer was officially re-elected President of the International Judo Federation (IJF) for a new four-year term. He was the only candidate and was re-elected by acclamation at the IJF Ordinary Congress in Budapest, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The congress was attended by chairmen of judo federations from all over the world.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      