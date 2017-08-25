Rovnag Abdullayev elected member of IJF Executive Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) Rovnag Abdullayev was elected member of the Executive Committee of the International Judo Federation (IJF).

Marius Vizer was officially re-elected President of the International Judo Federation (IJF) for a new four-year term. He was the only candidate and was re-elected by acclamation at the IJF Ordinary Congress in Budapest, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The congress was attended by chairmen of judo federations from all over the world.

News.Az

News.Az