Rubio: Iran war approaching “final phase”

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The United States has said the war involving Iran is entering its “final phase,” with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicating that the end of hostilities is approaching, though not immediately.

Rubio said Washington believes it can see “the finish line” in the conflict, adding that the process of ending the war will take time. He noted that communication between the US and Iran is ongoing, with the possibility of future face-to-face talks, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Rubio, discussions are continuing through indirect channels, and diplomatic engagement remains on the table as both sides explore potential steps toward de-escalation.

He also suggested that Washington may reassess aspects of its relationship with NATO following the conflict, raising questions about alliance commitments and burden-sharing.

Separately, US political messaging has indicated that the conflict may continue for several more weeks, even as officials suggest progress toward a resolution. Earlier remarks from US leadership pointed to the possibility of a negotiated settlement, though uncertainty remains over key issues, including maritime access through strategic waterways.

Tensions in the region remain high, with ongoing exchanges of threats and warnings between involved parties, while diplomatic efforts continue alongside military developments.

News.Az