US senator to expand ban on Chinese autos

Bernie Moreno said he plans to introduce legislation next month aimed at ensuring Chinese vehicles have no pathway into the American market, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The proposal builds on a 2025 U.S. rule that effectively blocked Chinese passenger vehicles over national security concerns, particularly around data collection from connected cars.

Moreno’s plan would go further—targeting not just vehicles, but also components, software systems, and joint ventures that could link Chinese automakers to the U.S. market.

“There will not be a Chinese automobile here,” he said, emphasizing a zero-access approach.

The tougher stance has strong backing from U.S. automakers and trade groups, which have urged Washington to maintain strict barriers.

Moreno also called on allies—including Canada, Mexico, Europe, and countries in Latin America—to adopt similar restrictions, signaling a potential coordinated global approach.

China has strongly criticized the proposal, accusing the United States of protectionism and unfairly restricting market access.

Officials argue that such measures undermine fair competition and violate principles of the global market economy.

The proposal comes amid mixed signals in U.S. policy. Donald Trump has previously indicated openness to Chinese automakers building factories in the United States, provided they create local jobs.

The debate highlights growing tensions over technology, data security, and global trade in the automotive sector—especially as modern vehicles become increasingly connected and software-driven.

If passed, the legislation could reshape the global auto industry, forcing companies to rethink supply chains, partnerships, and expansion strategies in one of the world’s largest markets.