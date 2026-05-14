Chinese ships transiting Strait of Hormuz under Iranian protocols, source says

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A number of Chinese vessels have begun transiting the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian management protocols following a decision by the Islamic Republic, according to an informed source.

The source said the move followed consultations involving the Chinese foreign minister and China’s ambassador to Iran, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

According to the report, the two sides discussed facilitating the passage of Chinese vessels through the strategic waterway on the basis of the deep ties and strategic partnership between Tehran and Beijing.

It was ultimately agreed that a number of Chinese ships requested by Beijing would be allowed to transit the strait after reaching an understanding on Iran’s management protocols for the waterway.

The report said the transit of the vessels began last night.

A senior official in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy also said that 30 vessels had passed through the Strait of Hormuz with Iranian authorisation since last night.

Experts quoted by the agency said the move, based on Iran’s internal protocols, would prevent what they described as the political exploitation of the strait’s strategic importance for the purpose of exerting external pressure and would strengthen Tehran’s management of the key maritime route.

News.Az