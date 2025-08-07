Rubio orders U.S. diplomats to lobby against EU tech law over free speech concerns

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has instructed American diplomats in Europe to push back against the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), citing concerns over free speech and the financial burden on U.S. tech firms.

In a diplomatic cable obtained by Reuters, Rubio urged envoys to lobby European officials to repeal or amend the DSA, which the U.S. views as restricting expression and disproportionately affecting American companies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The directive also calls for investigations into alleged censorship cases involving U.S. citizens or businesses. This marks an intensification of President Trump’s administration’s campaign to defend what it terms "America’s free-speech tradition" in international policy.

News.Az