+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States does not need Venezuelan oil, but Washington cannot allow the Bolivarian Republic's oil industry to be controlled by opponents of the American government, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"We don't need Venezuelan oil. We have plenty of oil in the United States, but we won't allow Venezuela's oil industry to be controlled by America's adversaries," he said in an interview with NBC News.

Rubio also said the United States wants Venezuelan oil revenues to go "for the benefit of the Venezuelan people."

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump asserted that the American presence in Venezuela would not be military, but would instead focus on the energy sector, specifically the oil sector.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Iván Gil Pinto announced that the United States had attacked civilian and military targets in Caracas. He called Washington's actions military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in Venezuela. Trump later confirmed the strikes on Venezuela and announced the capture and removal of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife from the country. According to CNN , they have been delivered to the United States and are being held in a Brooklyn detention center in southern New York.

News.Az