Rubio to visit Sweden for NATO meeting, then India

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Sweden later this week to attend a NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Helsingborg on May 22, where discussions are expected to focus on increased defence spending, burden sharing among allies, and broader security issues including the Arctic region.

After the NATO meeting, Rubio will visit India from May 23 to May 26, with planned stops in Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi for talks on energy security, trade, and defence cooperation, News.Az reports, citing Investing.

News.Az