Iran defines supervisory management zone for Strait of Hormuz

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The Iranian authority overseeing the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf has defined the supervisory management zone of the strategic waterway.

The Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) announced the designation in a post on its official X account on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

It defined the management zone as “the line connecting Mount Mubarak in Iran and southern Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, on the eastern side of the strait, extending to the line connecting the end of Qeshm Island in Iran and Umm Al Quwain in the United Arab Emirates, on the western side of the strait.”

“Movement within this area for passage through the Strait of Hormuz requires coordination” with the PGSA “and obtaining a permit from this body,” it added.

According to Press TV, Iran has tightened controls over the strategic corridor in response to what it describes as recent “unprovoked aggression” by the United States and Israel.

It also reported that Tehran began applying stricter oversight measures after US President Donald Trump announced the continuation of what Iran calls an illegal naval blockade of Iranian vessels and ports on 13 April, in violation of the terms of a ceasefire he had announced earlier that month.

Amid these developments, Iran has introduced the PGSA as a new institutional mechanism to regulate and oversee vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

In its inaugural post on X, the authority said the account would provide real-time updates on operations in the waterway, as well as developments related to maritime transit management.

According to Iranian officials, the new communication channel forms part of a broader operational system aimed at improving coordination with commercial shipping. Under the mechanism, vessels intending to pass through the strait are sent electronic notifications outlining applicable rules, regulations and procedural requirements prior to transit.

News.Az