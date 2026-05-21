Indonesia condemns Israel's treatment of Gaza flotilla volunteers

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Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday condemned Israel’s treatment of volunteers aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0, calling the actions inhumane and inconsistent with humanitarian principles, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The ministry said Israel’s military action against the Global Sumud Flotilla and those onboard constitutes a clear violation of international law, according to a statement posted on social media platform X.

It added that the Indonesian government is continuing efforts to secure the release of all detained Indonesian nationals through close coordination between the foreign ministry and Indonesian missions abroad, while ensuring their safety and well-being until their return.

According to the ministry, nine Indonesians were detained by the Israeli military while taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission to Gaza, alongside hundreds of activists from multiple countries.

The ministry reiterated its call for the protection of humanitarian volunteers and respect for international legal norms during such missions.

News.Az