Rubio: UN has ‘no real role’ in major conflicts

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has criticized the United Nations’ effectiveness in resolving major global crises, saying the organization currently plays “virtually no role” in addressing the world’s most urgent conflicts.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Rubio acknowledged the UN’s historic importance but stressed that global institutions must adapt to modern geopolitical challenges, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“The United Nations still has tremendous potential to be a tool for good in the world,” Rubio said. “But we cannot ignore that, today, on the most pressing matters before us, it has no answers and has played virtually no role.”

Rubio specifically pointed to ongoing conflicts, including the war in Gaza, as examples where international mechanisms have struggled to deliver solutions.

His remarks reflect broader debates among Western policymakers about reforming global governance structures to better respond to modern security, humanitarian, and geopolitical crises.

Analysts say calls for institutional reform have grown as conflicts become more complex and global power competition intensifies, placing additional pressure on traditional multilateral organizations.

News.Az