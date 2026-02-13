Denmark, Greenland leaders to meet Rubio at Munich conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denmark’s prime minister and Greenland’s leader are set to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, with discussions expected to include Greenland’s strategic role.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she plans to hold talks with Rubio during the conference in Munich. Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen is also expected to join the meeting, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has growing geopolitical and strategic importance due to its location in the Arctic and its natural resources.

The meeting comes as the United States and its allies continue to increase focus on Arctic security, infrastructure and economic cooperation.

