Rubio: US will continue to detain ships carrying Venezuelan oil

The United States will continue to seize oil tankers carrying Venezuelan oil and strike boats used to transport drugs.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated this in an interview with NBC News, News,Az reports.

"Right now, we're focused on the problems we had with Venezuela under Nicolás Maduro. These problems remain, and they still need to be resolved. We'll give people the opportunity to address these challenges and these issues, and until they resolve them, the oil quarantine (embargo on oil exports – ed.) will remain in place," Rubio said.

"The pressure from the United States will continue. We will continue to strike drug cartel boats heading to the United States. We will continue to detain sanctioned vessels. We will continue to do this and perhaps other things until the problems that we believe need to be resolved are resolved," the head of the American State Department emphasized.

