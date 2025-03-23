Rumors of a romance between Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas intensify in London

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas fueled romance rumors after stepping out together for a second time in London. (Backgrid)

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas continue to fuel romance rumors.



The Top Gun star, 62, and the Deep Water actress, 36, were all smiles when arriving at the London Heliport together on Friday, March 14, per photos obtained by People, News.Az informs via Newsweek.

The actors, who arrived via helicopter, were spotted "chatting and laughing" with the staff, according to the outlet. The pair, who both wore casual, dark ensembles for the outing, had also been spotted at the heliport one day prior.

Cruise and de Armas' latest outing comes one month after they initially sparked romance rumors in London over Valentine's Day weekend.

The stars reportedly grabbed dinner at the time — another night out in which they appeared to be in good spirits, with the Mission: Impossible star greeting fans and taking photos with them. He and de Armas were once again photographed smiling.

At the time of their February get-together, however, a source told People that Cruise and de Armas were "discussing potential collaborations down the line" — adding that they "appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends."

While the nature of Cruise and de Armas' relationship has yet to be determined, both actors have had their dating lives take center stage in the public eye.

The Jerry Maguire star, for his part, was married to Nicole Kidman from from 1990 to 2001, and shares two adult children with her: daughter Bella, 32, son Connor, 30. He went on to wed Katie Holmes in 2006 before the couple divorced in 2012. Cruise and the Dawson's Creek alum share daughter Suri, 18. He was last linked to model Elsina Khayrova in 2024.

De Armas, meanwhile, dated Ben Affleck from March 2020 to September 2020. She was most recently linked to Manuel Anido in 2024.

News.Az