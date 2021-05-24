Trump is looking at 2024 election 'very seriously'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former United States President Donald Trump shared during the Dan Bongino radio show on Monday that he is looking very seriously at the opportunity to run in the presidential election of 2024, but he will announce specifics of his decision "at the right time".

"We are going to make you very happy. And we're going to do what's right. And we've done a great job for the country - rebuilt our military and had the greatest economy ever. Twice!" Trump said.

Trump also pointed out the achievements of his administration that led to quick developments of a COVID-19 vaccine and its speedy distribution across the country.

(c) Teletrader

News.Az

News.Az