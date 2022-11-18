Russia accuses Ukraine of executing more than 10 POWs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that Ukraine had executed more than 10 Russian prisoners of war, accusing Kyiv of carrying out war crimes that Moscow said the West ignores, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The ministry cited video circulating on Russian social media which it said showed the execution of Russian prisoners of war. Reuters was unable to immediately verify either the video or the defence ministry's claim.

"This brutal murder of Russian servicemen is neither the first, nor the only war crime," the defence ministry said.

