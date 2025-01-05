Russia adds a 13,800-ton nuclear-powered attack submarine with a top speed of 40 mph to its fleet

The Russian Navy has strengthened its fleet with the addition of the advanced nuclear-powered attack submarine, Arkhangelsk.

The attack submarine was handed over to the Russian Navy in a ceremony held at the Sevmash shipyard on the White Sea in December 2024, News.Az citing the Yahoo Arkhangelsk has become the 141st nuclear-powered submarine constructed for the Russian Navy at the Sevmash Shipyard. It is the fourth Project 885M (Yasen-M) class submarine to join the country’s fleet, and the fifth Yasen vessel overall.The submarine had been undergoing a series of sea trials for almost over a year, following the completion of which it was handed over to the Russian Navy.In the ceremony, the Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev handed in the St. Andrew’s naval flag to the submarine commander, Captain First Rank Alexander Gladkov. The flag was raised aboard the nuclear submarine cruise.

