Russia blocks contribution to PACE in the amount of almost 11 mln euros

This year Russia has blocked its contribution to the Council of Europe, intended for its contribution to Parliamentary Assembly (PACE), by a third, this amount is about 11 mln euros.

Report informs citing the TASS that according to State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told journalists that the contribution to the Council of Europe is usually indivisible and represents a general contribution to the PACE, the Committee of Ministers, the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, and the European Court of Human Rights; The amount is about 40 mlon euros.

The Russian delegation to PACE in April 2014 was deprived of its basic powers due to the events in Ukraine and the situation around the Crimea. Russia is deprived of the right to vote, as well as participation in the work of the governing bodies of the Assembly and its monitoring missions to monitor elections in the CE space.

