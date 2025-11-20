Russia claims capture of Kupyansk in Kharkiv Region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has claimed its forces have taken control of the city of Kupyansk in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Region, according to a report delivered by Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov to President Vladimir Putin, News.Az reports.

Kupyansk, situated on the Oskol River around 110 kilometres from the Kharkiv highway, is considered a key stronghold in Ukraine’s defensive line in the area.

Gerasimov said Russian units are advancing “in almost all directions” across the special operation zone. He stated that 70% of Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian: Pokrovsk) and more than 80% of Vovchansk are under Russian control, with further advances reported in Siversk. He added that fighting is ongoing for Prymorsk and Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhya sector.

