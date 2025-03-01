Russia claims control of two new villages in eastern Ukraine

Russia claims control of two new villages in eastern Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow announced on Saturday that it had seized two more villages in eastern Ukraine, while Kyiv officials reported that Russian strikes had killed one person and wounded 19.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces captured Sudne and Burlatske in the south of the eastern Donetsk region, News.Az reports citing Voice of America.

They lie near the town of Velyka Novossilka, which was seized by the Russian army at the end of January.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia launched 154 drones overnight, of which 103 were downed and 51 disappeared from the radar without causing damage or casualties.

Ukrainian regional authorities reported one death and several injuries.

In the southern Odesa region, one person died and three were injured, according to Ukrainian prosecutors.

Twelve people were wounded in the northeastern Kharkiv region and two others in the southern Kherson region, local authorities said.

Two people were wounded in the rail and mining hub of Pokrovsk, where Russian forces are gaining ground, threatening this key logistical hub for Ukrainian troops.

News.Az