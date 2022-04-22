Russia claims it has captured Kharkiv arms depot

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thousands of tonnes of Ukrainian ammunition is now said to be in Russia's hands, after the capture of an arms depot in the Kharkiv region was claimed by the Russian military, News.az reports citing BBC.

The Tass news agency reported the claim by the country's defence ministry and described the depot as large.

There was no independent verification of the news, although earlier in the day, Ukraine had said that Russian forces were trying to mount an offensive in the area.

In the city of Kharkiv itself, Ukraine said that Russian shells had struck a wedding hall and the main Barabashovo market, causing casualties.

