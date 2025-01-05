Russia claims Ukraine launched US-made missiles at the Belgorod region

Photo: illustrative. A view shows damage to a high-rise apartment building following fresh aerial attacks in Belgorod on March 21, 2024. STRINGER / AFP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyiv's use of US ATACMS has angered the Kremlin, which has warned of striking central Kyiv with a hypersonic ballistic missile in retaliation.

Russia on Saturday vowed to retaliate after it accused Ukraine of firing US-supplied ATACMS missiles at the border region of Belgorod the previous day, News.Az citing the KyivPost Outgoing US President Joe Biden authorized Kyiv to use the long-range weapons against Russia last year, in a move Moscow denounced as a grave escalation of the nearly three-year conflict.“On January 3, an attempt was made from Ukrainian territory to launch a missile strike against the Belgorod region using US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles,” the Russian defense ministry said.“These actions by the Kyiv regime, which is supported by Western curators, will be met with retaliation,” it added, saying all the missiles were shot down.Kyiv’s use of the missile systems has infuriated the Kremlin, which has threatened to hit central Kyiv with a hypersonic ballistic missile in response to the strikes.ATACMS missiles have a maximum range of 300 kilometers (190 miles), according to publicly available data.US President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview published last month he was “very vehemently” opposed to Ukraine using the arms, which he said were “escalating” the conflict.

News.Az