Russia cuts consular staff in Norway due to diplomatic tension

Russia’s Embassy in Norway announced on Monday that it has cut its consular staff to two diplomats in response to Norway’s demand for a reduction of Russian diplomatic personnel by October 17.

In a statement on Facebook, the Russian Embassy in Oslo affirmed its commitment to continue providing consular services despite the staffing reductions, although on-site services, including in-person appointments, may be limited, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. This diplomatic downsizing follows Norway's decision last year to declare 15 Russian embassy staff members persona non grata. Then-Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt explained in April that the action was taken in light of what Norway deemed "activities not compatible with their diplomatic status," citing an increased Russian intelligence threat in the evolving European security landscape.“Russia currently poses the greatest intelligence threat to Norway. We take this very seriously and are now implementing measures to counter Russian intelligence activities in our country. We will not allow Russian intelligence officers to operate under diplomatic cover in Norway,” Huitfeldt stated at the time.

