Russia is demanding an astonishing sum of $20 decillion (with 33 zeros) from one of the largest tech companies globally, Google, News.Az reports citing CNN .

Reports show that Google owes the Kremlin over RUB 2 undecillion (36 zeros) after refusing to pay fines that have accumulated for blocking pro-Russian channels on YouTube.This staggering fine amounts to US$20 decillion, or about US$20 trillion trillion trillion, significantly exceeding the size of the global economy.In comparison, the International Monetary Fund estimates the world's gross domestic product at approximately US$110 trillion, which seems modest alongside the figure demanded from Google. Google's parent company, Alphabet, has a market value of around US$2 trillion.This week, the Russian state news agency TASS reported that a Russian court had previously ordered Google to restore a number of YouTube channels – several of which have been blocked since 2022. If Google fails to comply, the fines will double each week.Asked about the lawsuit on Thursday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged that he "can’t even pronounce this figure right", but emphasised that this enormous sum is "filled with symbolism". He stated that Google "should not be restricting the actions of our broadcasters on its platform".

News.Az