Sri Lanka sees rise in dengue cases amid monsoon fears

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Sri Lanka has recorded 27,754 dengue cases and 14 deaths so far this year, with infections reported across all 25 districts, health officials said on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the National Dengue Control Unit, the number of confirmed dengue cases has risen compared with 2025.

The highest number of infections has been reported in the Western Province, while significant case numbers have also been recorded in Matara, Galle, Ratnapura, Kalutara and Kandy during the first four months of 2026.

Priscilla Samaraweera, a community medical specialist at the National Dengue Control Unit, warned during a media briefing at the health ministry that the onset of monsoon rains could further accelerate the spread of the disease.

Health officials said mosquito breeding has increased more in schools, workplaces, religious institutions and both government and private establishments than in households. Improper waste disposal was identified as one of the main factors contributing to the spread of dengue, with authorities stressing the need for stronger public cooperation in prevention efforts.

The public has also been urged to seek immediate medical attention if fever is accompanied by at least two symptoms, including muscle pain, headache, vomiting, nausea or skin rashes.

News.Az