Russia detains hundreds in anti-corruption protests

Russian police have detained more than 500 people during protests against corruption across the country, local media reported on Sunday.

The protests led by the opposition leader Alexei Navalny took place in several Russian cities including Moscow and St. Petersburg, according to AzVision.

Over 8,000 people attended the rallies. Navalny is among the detained protesters, according to media reports.

Earlier on Friday, the Kremlin said in a statement that it would not allow any protest plan in the center of Moscow, calling it "an illegal provocation”.

