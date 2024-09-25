Russia detects two cases of new COVID-19 strain

A Russian sanitary watchdog said it had detected cases of a new COVID-19 XEC strain in the country’s two regions.

According to the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, this variant results in symptoms similar to FLiRT, an earlier Omicron subvariant, News.Az reports, citing TASS. "Two cases of COVID-19, the XEC subvariant, have been recorded in the Rostov Region and in Ufa," it added.

