Russia documents 30,726 daily COVID-19 cases, highest number since December 10

Russia has registered 30,726 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 10,834,260 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The absolute growth of new infections is the highest since December 10, 2021. According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.28%.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 670, compared to 686 the day before. In all, 321,990 patients died of the infection.

Thus, the country has been documenting less than 700 daily coronavirus fatalities for two consecutive days.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) is at the level of 2.97%.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 19,756. In all, 9,878,371 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries is at the level of 91.2% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

News.Az