Russia does not want to enter ban fight with US — top diplomat

Moscow would not like to enter a ban fight with Washington, which will affect the media of both countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, commenting on the decision to yank RT’s Capitol Hill press credentials.

‘We are now studying the situation, which has occurred with the RT television company. I’m convinced that this is absolutely inadmissible for any more or less civilized country," Lavrov said, according to TASS.

"I cannot say now what our response will be but I would not want very much to enter a ban fight, which will affect the media and those people who get information from the media about developments in the world," Russia’s top diplomat said.

On Wednesday, Craig Caplan, Chair of the Executive Committee of the Radio and Television Correspondents’ Association at the US Congress, informed RT that its Capitol Hill credentials had been rescinded after the committee’s unanimous vote. The decision was taken because the broadcaster’s US contractor, T&R Productions LLC, had registered with the US Department of Justice as a foreign agent.

