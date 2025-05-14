Russia, Egypt in talks to build LNG terminals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Egypt are currently in discussions about the construction of liquefied (LNG) terminals in Egypt, News.az reports citing Investing.

The news was shared by Anton Alikhanov, the Russian Industry and Trade Minister, during an interaction with reporters after a Russian-Egyptian intergovernmental commission meeting.

Alikhanov mentioned that projects for the building of LNG terminals are under active consideration. He confirmed that work on these projects is in progress. The proposed terminals would be involved in the processing and handling of liquefied natural gas. Further details about the scope, timeline, and financial aspects of these proposed projects are yet to be disclosed.

